Five children found chained in their house in Lahore

Police have rescued five children who were found chained inside their home in the Samanabad area of Lahore.

The children’s father, identified as Iqbal, has been arrested.

According to police, the children were chained by their father. A 13-year-old girl, Khadija, managed to call the police on 15. Khadija and her four siblings were found bound in chains.

Police revealed that Iqbal’s wife had left him, and the children wanted to go to their mother. In response, Iqbal chained them up to prevent them from leaving.

Iqbal claimed that he chained the children to keep them with him.

Police have registered a case against Iqbal and taken him into custody. The children have been handed over to the Child Protection Bureau.