CBD Punjab pushes for expedited completion of Walton Road Project

CEO Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), Imran Amin, chaired a comprehensive review meeting to assess the progress of the Walton Road Upgradation Project. This pivotal initiative is set to significantly enhance the infrastructure of Punjab’s provincial capital. The meeting was attended by Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab Riaz Hussain, Director of Architecture and Planning Samir Aftab Sial, and official contractors of the project.

Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab, Riaz Hussain, provided an extensive briefing on the project’s progress, highlighting key milestones achieved. Notably, the completion of the main trunk sewer and the remodeling of the ADA Nullah were reported. The ADA Nullah will soon be connected with the newly constructed nullah, marking a critical step forward. Additionally, the sub-base work on Walton Road is completed, with the water-bound layer currently in progress. Disposal stations are also set to become functional in the coming days, further facilitating project completion.

A significant highlight of the meeting was the update on the Major Ishaq Shaheed Flyover, which is now 85% complete, with shuttering removal scheduled soon. This major infrastructure component is crucial for improving traffic flow and connectivity in the area.

Following the review meeting, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin conducted an on-site inspection of the under-construction Walton Road and Major Ishaq Shaheed Flyover. During his visit, he lauded CBD Punjab’s proactive measures that effectively prevented water accumulation on Walton Road during the recent monsoon season. This accomplishment underscores the authority’s commitment to operational excellence and community well-being. CEO CBD Punjab emphasized the need to expedite the project, instructing an increase in workforce and machinery to ensure timely completion, in accordance with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz.

“Completing the Walton Road Upgradation Project is a top priority for CBD Punjab. We are dedicated to enhancing Lahore’s infrastructure to better serve its residents and support the city’s growth. Our proactive measures during the monsoon season demonstrate our commitment to excellence and community well-being. We will continue to work diligently to ensure this project is completed on time and to the highest standards,” said Imran Amin, CEO CBD Punjab.

The Walton Road Upgradation Project is poised to set new benchmarks in urban development, contributing to sustainable growth and improved quality of life for Lahore’s residents. CBD Punjab remains committed to transforming visions into tangible, lasting improvements for the community.