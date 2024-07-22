Kundi stresses strict measures to control drug abuse in universities

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday underscored strict measures to control drug abuse in universities, stressing the importance of maintaining peace and fostering religious harmony among students.

The Governor held separate meetings with Vice Chancellors of universities including Gomal, Hazara, Bannu, Abbottabad and Kohat at Governor House Peshawar.

During the meetings, Vice Chancellors Professor Dr. Shakibullah of Gomal University, Prof. Dr Malik Mujaddad ur Rehman of Abbottabad University, Dr. Aureng Zeb of Bannu University, Dr. Mohsin Nawaz of Hazara University, and Dr. Nasiruddin of Kohat University discussed various issues including pensions and salaries.

Governor KP emphasized to initiate to control drug abuse in universities and work for maintaining peace and fostering religious harmony among students.