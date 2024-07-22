Shafqat Mahmood announces retirement from politics

Senior PTI leader and former Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood has announced his retirement from politics. In a message shared on social media, Mahmood stated, “34 years ago, I resigned from my government job to step into politics. After much deliberation, I have now decided to retire from politics.”

He expressed his desire to dedicate the remainder of his life to writing and teaching, emphasizing that this decision was made independently, without any external pressure or intention to join another political party. Mahmood clarified that his announcement solely concerns his departure from politics, driven by the demands of time and age.

Reflecting on his political journey, he acknowledged the importance of youth in politics and recounted the various highs and lows he experienced. “I served as a member of both the Senate and National Assembly, and held federal and provincial ministerial positions,” he said.

Mahmood also mentioned his stint in jail and took pride in fulfilling his responsibilities with utmost honesty. He expressed gratitude that he was never accused of any wrongdoing.