Motorway lady cop escapes unhurt in firing incident

A sub-inspector of Motorway Police on Sunday escaped unhurt after two motorcyclists opened fire on her personal vehicle near Nowshera Mardan Road, Bara Banda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to a spokesperson for Motorway Police, Sub-Inspector Jawaria Shah was on her way to duty on the highway when the incident occurred.

A heavy contingent of Motorway Police and District Nowshera police station Risalpur immediately reached the scene and launched an investigation into the incident.

An FIR was registered, and a search operation underway to apprehend the unknown accused.