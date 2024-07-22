KMU conducts centralized admission test for AHSP

Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, organized centralized admission test on Sunday for admissions into Doctor of Physical Therapy, BSN Nursing, and Allied Health Sciences programs. A total of 694 students from all over the country participated in the test. During the test, KMU administration prioritized transparency and provided all necessary facilities to ensure a conducive examination environment. The results of the admission test will be announced within two to three days and can be viewed by students on the official website cat.kmu.edu.pk. Registrar KMU Inam Ullah Khan Wazir, Prof Dr.Haider Darain Dean Allied Health Sciences, Arsha Khan Additional Director Admission, Waseem Riaz Treasurer, Muhammad Sohail Dirctor IT, Tahir Ayub Director Admn, Fawad Abdullah Dy. Director Audit, Waseem Hassan Khan Dy.Director Procurement, Shekh Atif Mehmood Director Islamabad , faculty members and administrative staff oversaw the conduct of the test to maintain the integrity of the examination process. Registrar KMU Inam Ullah Khan Wazir emphasized the significance of IHS Islamabad environment in medical education, highlighting its appeal to students nationwide who choose Islamabad for their academic pursuits.