Punjab Auqaf Department adopts modern approach to promote interfaith harmony: Secretary

Secretary of Punjab Auqaf & Religious Affairs Department Dr Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari Sunday said that his department has introduced a range of initiatives aimed at fostering greater understanding and mutual respect among diverse faith communities.

“We are committed to creating a more tolerant and cohesive society, where people of all faiths can coexist peacefully,” he said while talking to PTV news channel. He also highlighted the department’s efforts to promote interfaith dialogue and cooperation, adding, the auqaf department has also restored historic shrines across Punjab. He explained the Auqaf department in its efforts to promote interfaith harmony, is arranging a series of awareness programs across Punjab, adding, these programs aim to educate people about the importance of tolerance, mutual respect, and cooperation among diverse faith communities.

Through seminars, workshops, and cultural events, the department is bringing together people from various religious backgrounds to share their experiences, beliefs, and values, he mentioned.

Renowned scholars, Ulema, and interfaith leaders are being invited to deliver lectures and engage in dialogues, highlighting the commonalities that unite humanity as they can play a leading role for bringing interfaith harmony among society. Additionally, the department is organizing visits to religious sites, such as mosques, churches, temples, and gurdwaras, to promote understanding and appreciation of different faiths, he added.

These initiatives are helping break down barriers and build bridges between communities, fostering a culture of peace, harmony, and coexistence in the province, he mentioned. He stressed the need for collective efforts from all stakeholders to promote interfaith harmony in the country, as it is the key pillar of development.

Through interactive sessions and seminars, these religious leaders are using their platforms to educate people about the causes, symptoms, and prevention of diseases, as well as the importance of maintaining good health and hygiene, he added. By using mosques and other religious centers as venues for these awareness sessions, the Auqaf department is able to reach a large and diverse audience, particularly in rural areas where access to healthcare and education may be limited, he mentioned.

The Ulema and scholars are using their expertise to explain complex medical concepts in simple terms, making the information more accessible and relatable to the common people, he added. Additionally, they are also emphasizing the importance of seeking medical treatment and adhering to healthcare guidelines.