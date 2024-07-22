Azerbaijan, Pakistan strengthening ties through media cooperation

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has praised Pakistan’s media for its supportive stance, paving the way for a joint media initiative to foster greater cooperation and counter misinformation.

President Ilham Aliyev has expressed these views while addressing media at opening ceremony of ‘2nd Shusha Global Media Forum’ gratitude for the consistent support from Pakistan’s media, describing it as “brotherly” and “friendly”.

He proposed establishing a joint media working group to promote mutual understanding and counter misleading narratives. This collaboration aims to leverage access to international media outlets, enhancing the reputation and perception of both nations.

President’s remarks followed a successful state visit to Pakistan, where he was warmly received by the Prime Minister and President of Pakistan. The trip resulted in the signing of 17 agreements, with a focus on investment opportunities, bilateral trade, defense industry cooperation, and uniting the potential of both countries. With a strong foundation laid, Azerbaijan and Pakistan are poised to strengthen their partnership in the years to come.

The president Ilham Aliyev answered the media participant’s question and also informed forum about the preparations carried out regarding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the fight against the impacts of climate change at the country level, as well as the sustainable approach in the restoration and reconstruction works implemented in the liberated territories, which is going to be held in Baku in November this year.

The forum will feature four panel sessions on “Impact assessment: scoping disinformation,” “Policies and initiatives to build a more resilient society against disinformation,” The impact of artificial intelligence on reality, media and disinformation: Promoting media literacy,” and “Climate movement and media.”

At the panel sessions, officials from various countries, media and civil society representatives, state and business representatives, representatives of international organizations, and media experts will exchange detailed ideas and experiences.

The Forum, attended by over 150 foreign guests from around 50 countries, including news agencies of 30 countries, three international organizations, and 82 media entities, provides a platform for joint discussions and actions among participants.