‘25,000 youth empowered with technical education’

Managing Director Hazza Institute of Technology Islamabad Azhar Iqbal Sindhu Monday while stressing for soft skill training education for youth highlighted that his institute has successfully trained 25,000 youth in technical education, with an impressive 17,000 registering for future programs.

“We are offering training programs to bridge the gap between education and employment, providing youth with practical skills and knowledge to enhance their career prospects, he said while talking to PTV news channel.

With such initiatives, Hazza Institute of Technology with the supportive role of government is playing a vital role in shaping the future of Pakistan’s youth and contributing to the country’s socio-economic development, he added.

He said Hazza Institute of Technology stand as a beacon of excellence in IT and vocational training across Pakistan, adding, with a legacy of empowering individuals, we have been at the forefront of unleashing the potential of both traditional and cutting-edge technologies since our inception.

He said we are attached with other 4 to 5 countries and arranging training programs, adding, the Hazza Institute of Technology’s partnership with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) marks a significant milestone in the development of Pakistan’s technical and vocational education sector.