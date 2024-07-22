Mirwaiz warns of catastrophic consequences in IIOJK

Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has sounded the alarm on the catastrophic consequences of India’s unrelenting military occupation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to a Private news channel, the Mirwaiz’ s plea comes amidst a worsening situation in IIOJK, where the Indian government’s brutalities and military siege have had devastating impacts on the daily lives of Kashmiris.

“As the valley boils with unrest, Mirwaiz’s warning is a stark reminder that immediate action is needed to prevent a massive humanitarian disaster.”

The people of IIOJ&K have been subjected to decades of military occupation, human rights abuses, and political disenfranchisement, he mentioned.

The implementation of UNSC resolutions would be a crucial step towards rectifying these historical injustices and allowing the Kashmiri people to shape their own political future, he added.

The international community has a moral obligation to support the Kashmiris’ quest for self-determination and pressurize India to abide by its international commitments.

“The plight of political detainees in Kashmir serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing human rights debacle, as countless individuals remain incarcerated without charge or trial, subjected to inhumane treatment, and denied their fundamental rights”, he added.

The protracted detention of political leaders, activists, and civilians under draconian laws has become a hallmark of the Indian government’s strategy to suppress dissent and maintain its grip on the region, he said.

This egregious violation of human rights and international law perpetuates a culture of impunity, exacerbating the suffering of families and communities, and undermining the prospects for a just and peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, he highlighted.

The protracted struggle of the Kashmiri people for self-determination has been marked by unwavering resilience and unrelenting dedication, Mirwaiz added.

Despite facing egregious human rights violations, military repression, and political marginalization, the inhabitants of Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) remain steadfast in their demand for the implementation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, he noted.