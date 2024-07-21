Imran rules out talks with PPP on no-trust motion

Former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan firmly ruled out any possibility of discussions with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) regarding a no-confidence motion.

During an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail on Saturday, Khan expressed his unwavering stance, asserting that PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were indistinguishable and both were products of ‘manipulated’ electoral processes.

Khan criticised the current political climate, describing it as detrimental to democracy.

He highlighted the restrictions placed on his party, stating that key leaders, including the chairman and vice chairman, were already imprisoned, yet the government still threatened further bans on the party.

He condemned this as an attack on democratic principles.

Addressing the conditions in Adiala Jail, Khan detailed the harsh treatment he faced, including unsanitary conditions and inadequate food.

He called for an investigation into the alleged poisoning and mistreatment during his imprisonment.

Khan also voiced his strong condemnation of the Bannu incident, where he claimed the military fired on unarmed civilians during a peace march.

He demanded a judicial inquiry to ensure accountability.

On the economic front, Khan criticised the government’s fiscal policies, questioning the increase in the presidential budget and accusing the ruling elite of burdening the public while avoiding personal sacrifices.

He emphasised that transparent elections and economic reforms were essential for Pakistan’s recovery from its current crisis. Khan dismissed allegations related to his involvement in dissolving assemblies, stating that actions were taken in response to foreign interference, specifically referencing Donald Lu’s statement.

He called for an investigation into the events of May 9, questioning why CCTV footage had not been released and why a judicial commission had not been established. Despite facing potential lifelong imprisonment, Khan declared his readiness to stand by his principles.

He warned that if any harm came to his wife, those he had previously named would be held accountable, vowing to pursue justice relentlessly.

Separately, Bushra Bibi expressed grave concerns about her husband’s safety in Adiala Jail. Speaking informally to journalists at the prison on Saturday, she revealed fears for her own life as well.

Bushra Bibi stated that Imran Khan’s life is in danger, mentioning past incidents where he was allegedly poisoned and shot at. She added that their legal request to investigate the poisoning has not been addressed by the court yet.

Describing conditions in the jail, Bushra Bibi alleged that Imran Khan was kept in unsanitary conditions and given contaminated food to eat.

She mentioned that during their meeting in Attock Jail, Khan appeared emaciated and had to pick insects from his hair throughout the night.

Bushra Bibi also criticised the treatment of political prisoners compared to convicted criminals.

She highlighted that other prisoners received VIP treatment, while Khan struggled without basic amenities.

During the conversation, a journalist questioned Bushra Bibi about claims of adding toilet cleaner to food and her accusations against the authorities. She responded firmly, asserting that these claims are true, despite lacking physical evidence. Imran Khan intervened briefly, cautioning his wife about the limitations of the media, which led to a brief protest from the attending journalists.

Khan attempted to stop Bushra Bibi from speaking, stating, “Censored media won’t broadcast your words.”

This remark prompted the journalists to protest, asserting that all his statements are aired.

The session ended with Bushra Bibi emphasising her and Imran Khan’s willingness to swear an oath that the charges against them are fabricated. Despite Khan’s concerns, Bushra Bibi insisted on sharing her story with the media.