Pakistan to seek extradition of TTP chief after leaked call

Pakistan has decided to carry out a forensic analysis of the leaked phone call featuring Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Chief Noor Wali Mehsud and pursue strict legal action against him and terrorist Ghat Haji after their leaked call exposed the terror plots being planned by the banned organisation, sources told the media on Saturday.

Sources say that the government will not only seek the extradition of terrorists from Afghanistan but will also lodge a strong protest with the Afghan Taliban-led interim administration over the TTP head’s presence in the country and his direct involvement in terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.