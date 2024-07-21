Pakistan to prosecute banned TTP leader Noor Wali Mehsud

Pakistan has decided to take strict legal action against Noor Wali Mehsud, the leader of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

On Friday, an alleged audio leak of Noor Wali, the head of the TTP in Afghanistan, was revealed, in which he was giving instructions for terrorism in Pakistan. In the secret call recording, Noor Wali instructed Ahmed Hussain to blow up hospitals, government properties, and schools.

According to the reports, the concerned authorities have decided to conduct a forensic investigation of the secret audio leak of Noor Wali Mehsud and Ghat Haji. After the forensic report, strict legal action will be taken against Noor and Haji inside and outside the country.

It is also reported that there will be a protest against the Afghan interim government for Noor Wali Mehsud’s presence in Afghanistan and direct terrorism in Pakistan.

The reports also suggest that the Afghan Taliban will also be asked to hand over the terrorists to Pakistan for committing serious crimes and terrorism against Pakistan.