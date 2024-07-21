KP to form commission for probe into Bannu rally violence

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday announced the formation of a commission for a “transparent” investigation into the outbreak of violence at a peace rally in Bannu a day earlier, the provincial spokesperson said. At least one person was killed and 22 others were injured when gunfire caused a stampede at a march in Bannu city on Friday. The gathering was attended by thousands who were demanding security in the district. The peace rally, organised by local traders and political parties, saw participants waving white flags as symbols of peace. Eyewitnesses said that tensions escalated when the crowd marched towards the Bannu cantonment, setting fire to tents set up by security forces to guard a portion of a wall damaged in a terrorist attack last week. According to official accounts, shots were fired from an adjoining area towards the tents. Security forces returned the fire, and in the ensuing gunfire and melee, at least one person was killed and scores were injured. As tensions flared, local authorities scrambled to restore order. The administration and police convened a jirga of local elders to pacify the situation. The violence was condemned by activists and rights organisations, who claimed that the death toll was much higher than reported. Meanwhile, the PTI core committee strongly condemned the violence in Bannu and “directed” its provincial government in KP to hold a transparent inquiry and punish those involved in the deaths of innocent people.