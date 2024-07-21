Inflation high for third consecutive week in Pakistan

The inflation rate in the country has been recorded for the third straight week. According to the data released by the Bureau of Statistics, the inflation rate has increased by 0.76 percent weekly.

On a weekly basis, the annual cumulative inflation rate has reached 24.36 percent. According to the Bureau of Statistics, the price of 29 essential items increased and five declined in one week. According to the data, the price of chicken increased by Rs38.29 per kg during one week from 373.25 rupees to Rs412 per kg. A bag of 390 grams of dry milk has become expensive by Rs44.89, petrol per liter by Rs10, eggs per dozen by Rs6.78, and garlic per kg by Rs10.42.