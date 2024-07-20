Red Bull boss Horner wants Perez to realise potential after ‘head-spin’

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said under-fire driver Sergio Perez had been in a “head-spin” in recent races and warned the Mexican that he needs to “realise his potential”.

The 34-year-old Perez, who agreed a contract extension in May, was fourth in Friday practice for this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix. World champion and teammate Max Verstappen was second behind pace-setter Lando Norris in a McLaren.

In his last six races, Perez has contributed only 15 points for Red Bull compared to Verstappen’s 119 while rival teams have improved and started winning.

“We all want ‘Checo’ to realise the potential that he showed in the first four or five races, and we know he’s capable of that and that’s why we took up the option early on him for next year to try and settle him,” said Horner.

“I think he’s been in a bit of a head-spin the last few races, but hopefully today showed signs that he’s coming out of that. “The team are working very hard to support him and to make sure that he does refind his form because we desperately need it.”