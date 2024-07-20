‘Fight for first over,’ says Vingegaard as Pogacar eyes Tour victory

Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard said a third straight Tour de France title was beyond him after Tadej Pogacar extended his lead on Friday’s gruelling mountain stage.

Vingegaard, the 2022 and 2023 champion, went into the Tour with only six weeks training as he recovered from a serious crash in March. The Dane, who lost time on 2020 and 2021 champion Pogacar as early as stage four, accepted on Friday that a five-minute three-second gap was too much to pull back over the remaining two stages.

“I said from the beginning I would fight for this title, even with my limited preparation, but now the fight for first place is over,” said the 27-year-old Vingegaard. “The fight for second place is still on,” he said.

Tour de France debutant Remco Evenepoel is in third, 1min 58sec behind the Visma rider. Evenepoel, who won the stage seven time trial, is favourite to win Sunday’s final-day race against the clock over a winding 35km route between Monaco and Nice. Vingegaard’s sports director Grischa Niermann also effectively accepted defeat.