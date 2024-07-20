Clint Eastwood mourns death of Christina Sandera

Clint Eastwood is honouring his love. The Million Dollar Baby star confirmed the death of Christina Sandera and paid tribute to his girlfriend of 10 years. She was 61.

“Christina was a lovely, caring woman,” Clint said in a statement July 17, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I will miss her very much.”

The pair met when she was working as a hostess at Clint’s Mission Ranch Hotel & Restaurant in California, according to the outlet. They began dating in 2014, a year after the 94-year-old filed for divorce from ex Dina Eastwood-with whom he shares daughter Morgan Eastwood, 27,-after 17 years of marriage. While Clint and Christina kept their personal lives private, the couple did make appearances at events together over the years, including the 2015 Oscars and the red carpets for Sully in 2016, his films The Mule and The 15:17 to Paris in 2018, as well as Richard Jewell in 2019.

Prior to his relationships with Christina and Dina, Clint was married to ex Maggie Johnson and in long-term relationships with Roxanne Tunis, Sondra Locke, Jacelyn Reeves and Frances Fisher. And although Clint-who is also father to kids Laurie Murray, 70, Kimber Lynn Eastwood, 60, Kyle Eastwood, 56, Alison Eastwood, 52, Scott Eastwood, 38, Kathryn Eastwood, 36, and Francesca Eastwood, 30-has been a prolific figure on Hollywood for more than six decades, he’s remained quiet on the inner workings of his life.

“There are other people that are involved there and they’re vulnerable people,” Clint previously shared on CBS News. “I can protect myself, but they can’t.”

But in the past, Dina had spoken about their family and reflected on the kind of partner the Oscar winner was.

“He’s probably the sweetest guy I’ve ever met,” she said on Bethenny after filing for divorce. “He is the sweetest, he is a loving, kind, low-key person so my intuition was still great on marrying a good person.”