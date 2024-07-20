President, PM grieved

President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday expressed grief over the death of the United States Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, founder and co-chairperson of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus. He offered his heartfelt condolences to the family members and friends of the Late Congresswoman. The president said that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson was a remarkable leader who always advocated for human rights, with a particular focus on women and children. He highlighted that her contributions towards strengthening the relations between Pakistan and the USA would always be remembered. The president stated that her efforts during the devastating floods of 2022 in Pakistan would never be forgotten. “Her advocacy and support during that difficult time provided hope and relief to the families affected by the floods”, he added. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. “As Co-chair of the Pakistan Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives, she was a champion for stronger ties between Pakistan and the United States,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline. “Her contributions will be remembered and missed for years to come. May her soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to her family and her supporters,” he added.