Police thrash PTCL staff mistaking them as cable thieves

The police beat up staff members of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) mistaking them for cable thieves in Phoolnagar on Saturday. According to report, the PTCL employees were working to restore the internet service in the area when they were targeted by the police.

The report further said that the PTCL employees were busy fixing the internet cable at 2pm when Sub-Inspector Aslam of Kasur Police along with other employees attacked them. The PTCL employees kept insisting that they were staff members of the department but the sub-inspector of Kasur Police did not listen to them.

Due to torture of the cops, PTCL employee Taj Muhammad suffered serious injuries and was later shifted to a local hospital by Rescue 1122 personnel.

Reportedly, Kasur police sub-inspector is not posted in any police station of Phoolnagar and no information has been given in any police station of Phoolnagar in this regard. The family members of PTCL employees say that crimes are not controlled by Kasur police but torture and injustice have become their habit.