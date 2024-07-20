Electronic items destroyed as massive fire sweeps Karachi factory

A large number of electronics destroyed when a massive fire broke out in a factory located in Korangi Industrial Area of Karachi on Saturday.

According to rescue officials, there were no fire-fighting equipment installed in the factory to douse the blaze.

The affected factory had a large number of electronic items and the explosions of the air compressors added to the intensity of the fire. However, the rescue teams rushed to the site and after hectic efforts succeeded in bringing the fire under control. A total of six fire tenders and two bowsers took part in the operation to extinguish the fire.

Due to the fire, the building also became dilapidated and no one was being allowed to enter it.

The cause of the fire was not yet known and an investigation was underway.