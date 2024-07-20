Hindu Pir arrested after girl dies during exorcism in Daharki

A sixteen-year-old Hindu girl in Daharki lost her life after she was beaten to death by a fake Hindu Pir on the pretext of ridding her body of evil spirits, police said on Saturday.

Police said Anil Menghwar, a resident of Hafizabad locality of the city, subjected Rekha, resident of Maswan area, to severe torture during exorcism due to which she lost her life. The police further said that they registered a case on the complaint of the girl’s father Ram Lal and went after the Pir who was trying to flee.

However, he was arrested from Link Road, the police said, adding that later Anil’s house was raided from where his brother Suneel was arrested.