Pakistan intensifies anti-smuggling operations to stabilize economy

The Pakistani government has stepped up its crackdown on smuggling to stabilize the economy and ensure public welfare. From July 7 to July 14, authorities across the country seized 62.79 metric tons of sugar, 16 metric tons of flour, 1205 cigarette sticks, 14 cloth bales, and 0.03 million liters of Iranian oil.

In Peshawar, 0.74 metric tons of sugar were confiscated, while Quetta saw 62.05 metric tons seized. Multan, Karachi, and Quetta reported seizures of 136, 789, and 280 cigarette sticks respectively. Cloth bales were recovered from Multan (10) and Quetta (4). Iranian oil seizures included 0.002 million liters in Multan, 0.02 in Karachi, and 0.008 in Quetta.

Since September 1, 2023, nationwide seizures total 3,245 metric tons of fertilizer, 297.436 metric tons of flour, 34,729.07 metric tons of sugar, 316,334 cigarette sticks, 149,626 cloth bales, and 6.859 million liters of Iranian oil.

Relevant agencies remain committed to continuing their anti-smuggling efforts to help the country overcome economic challenges. Customs officials foiled a bid to smuggle mobile phones at Jinnah International Airport Karachi on Monday.

As per details, the custom officials stated that two passengers were arrested upon their arrival at Karachi airport from Dubai. The customs officials also recovered 28 mobile phones, 2 laptops, 50 suits and 40 water bottles valuing over Rs 6,451,000.

Furthermore, a case has been registered against the two passengers under the customs act.