Individualland Pakistan, a research-based consulting firm based in Islamabad, successfully organized the Conference on Digital Media Businesses by Women Journalists from Balochistan and Sindh at the Beach Luxury Hotel in Karachi on July 20, 2024. The event was a significant milestone in empowering women journalists and highlighting their contributions in the digital media landscape.

The conference commenced with the registration of participants, followed by introduction and context setting by Mushoud Ali. He introduced the event and the project, setting the stage for an inspiring series of presentations by women journalists.

Michael Chadwick, Public Diplomacy Chief, US Consulate in Karachi, delivered the opening remarks, lauding the efforts of women journalists from Balochistan and Sindh and underscoring the significance of digital media in modern journalism.

The next session was based on the presentations of women journalists. The finalists presented their digital products which was lauded by the attendees alike.

The event featured a dynamic panel discussion on the role of women in media, with a special focus on their contributions in the digital sphere. The panelists included Director Media Studies, BUITEMS Tariq Mehmood; Mr. Talha Ahad from The Centrum Media; Mr. Syed Ali Shah from Quetta Voice, a digital media outlet in Quetta; Mr. Riaz Sohail, BBC Urdu; Ms. Myra Imran, a prominent woman journalist from Islamabad and mentor to the participating women journalists. The panelists engaged in a lively discussion, sharing insights and experiences, and addressing the challenges faced by women in the media industry. They highlighted the critical need for continued support and opportunities for women journalists in the digital media landscape.

In the closing remarks, Mr. Ahmad Younis, Executive Director, Individualland provided a comprehensive overview of the role of women journalists in the media, the various challenges they encounter, and the way forward. He emphasized the need for collective efforts to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for women in journalism.