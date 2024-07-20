Blinken points to wider pledges to support Ukraine in case US backs away under Trump

Ukraine is on its way to being able to “stand on its own feet” militarily, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday, noting that more than 20 other countries have pledged to maintain their own military and financial aid to the country even if the U.S. were to withdraw its support under a different president.

Blinken for the first time directly addressed the possibility that former President Donald Trump could win the November election and back away from commitments to Ukraine. The U.S., under President Joe Biden, has been the most important supporter of Ukraine’s more than two-year battle against invading Russian forces. Trump’s public comments have varied between criticizing U.S. backing for Ukraine’s defense and supporting it, while his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, has been a leader of Republican efforts to block what have been billions in U.S. military and financial assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded in 2022.

Concerns among Ukraine and its supporters that the country could lose vital U.S. support have increased as Trump’s campaign surges and Biden’s falters.

Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on the phone Friday.

“I noted the vital bipartisan and bicameral American support for protecting our nation´s freedom and independence,” Zelenskyy wrote on X, saying they agreed “to discuss at a personal meeting what steps can make peace fair and truly lasting.” Trump said on his social media platform that he appreciated Zelenskyy’s outreach and promised to “end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families.”