NAVTTC implementing PM’s mission to produce certified skilled youth: Chairperson

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Chairperson Gulmina Bilal Ahmad Saturday reiterated the organization’s commitment to producing certified skilled youth in line with Prime Minister’s mission where with the coordination efforts of overseas ministry NAVTTC introducing numerous quality programs to meet international standards.

Talking to PTV news channel, Gulmina said that NAVTTC is aggressively working to ensure that young people are equipped with the skills and certifications needed to succeed in the global job market. “We are fully committed to the Prime Minister’s vision of a skilled and prosperous Pakistan,” she said. “Our focus is on providing high-quality vocational training and certification programs that meet international standards.” Gulmina highlighted NAVTTC’s initiatives, including the introduction of new vocational training programs, expansion of apprenticeship and on-the-job training opportunities, and enhanced industry partnerships.

“We are confident that our efforts will bear fruit and we will be able to produce a workforce that is globally competitive,” she added. The NAVTTC Chairperson emphasized that the organization is working closely with industry partners, international organizations, and government agencies to ensure that its programs are aligned with market demands.

Replying a question, she said in its efforts to equip young people with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the job market, NAVTTC is organizing a series of job fairs and awareness sessions across the country.

These events aim to bring together employers, educators, and skilled youth to facilitate employment opportunities and promote vocational training, she added. The job fairs will feature leading industries and organizations from various sectors, offering on-the-spot hiring, internships, and apprenticeships to certified skilled youth, she mentioned.

Meanwhile, the awareness sessions will focus on educating students and job seekers about the benefits of vocational training, career pathways, and the latest industry trends, she added.

A skilled human resource was essential for running industrial units constantly, she said, adding, technical training can play a vital role in the social and economic development of the country.

NAVTTC Chairperson, Gulmina, emphasized that these initiatives are crucial in bridging the skills gap and ensuring that young people are job-ready.

“We want to empower our youth with the skills and confidence to succeed in the global job market,” she said.

“Our job fairs and awareness sessions will provide a platform for them to connect with employers, learn about new opportunities, and make informed decisions about their careers,” she added. The events are scheduled to take place in major cities across Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar, and are expected to attract thousands of young people, she highlighted.

By facilitating connections between skilled youth and employers, NAVTTC aims to reduce unemployment and promote economic growth in Pakistan, she said.

Replying another question, Prime minister Youth program also gaining popularity and yielding fruitful results, adding, we are also focused on IT certified programs. Talking about Child Labor she said, media should play a coordinator efforts in this regard, adding, out-of school children will also get technical education training programs.