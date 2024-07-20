Governor KP chairs joint conference of VCs, GIZ, NAVTTC

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday presided over a joint conference at Governor House Peshawar, attended by Vice Chancellors of 34 public sector universities of the province, officials from the German development agency GIZ, and representatives from National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

DG NAVTTC Irfan Yousafzai, and Tahir Khan, Qamar Sadiq, and Qaiser Khan from GIZ participated. The conference featured detailed briefings from GIZ on the demand for skilled individuals in European countries, procedures for skilled immigration visas in Germany, and educational scholarships under German institutions’ programs.

It was emphasized that there is a need for 700,000 skilled individuals in IT, medical fields including doctors and nurses, and other sectors across European countries.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed the province’s commitment to providing employment opportunities abroad, particularly in European countries, to talented and capable youth and women. He highlighted the consultation session’s objective between Vice Chancellors, NAVTTC, and GIZ to explore employment prospects for youth.

The Governor announced Prime Minister’s allocation of PKR 4 to 20 billion for technical education programs, with a focus on empowering youth from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The Governor stressed the need for more attention to skill development programs to empower local youth, especially amidst challenging economic conditions.

“It is imperative to establish language centers for learning German in all provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” emphasized Faisal Karim Kundi, underscoring the importance of language proficiency for obtaining immigration visas and degrees’ easy verification in Germany.

Universities were urged to align with GIZ and NAVTTC to prepare youth according to global demands.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi lamented that while Pakistani youth possess immense potential, lack of proper training and guidance has led many to unemployment.

In efforts to meet market demands, the conference concluded with plans to initiate appropriate training programs tailored to market requirements.