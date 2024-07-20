Gov’t determined to provide equal opportunities to all talented women: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday, appreciating the Pakistani women for rendering valuable services in every field, said that the government was determined to provide equal opportunities to all talented women across the country.

He was talking to the globally acclaimed Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiyani who called on him at the PM House. The prime minister said providing facilities to the women in various sectors including information technology, education, professional training, sports and other sectors was part of the government’s top priorities. The prime minister congratulated Naila on becoming the first Pakistani woman to conquer 11 peaks, above 8,000 meters, calling it a proud moment for Pakistan. He also congratulated Naila Kiyani for recently scaling 8,485 meters high fifth-highest peak Mount Makalu.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also commended her work as an honorary ambassador for education and her efforts to promote professional training in the field of mountaineering.

Naila Kiyani thanked the prime minister for his focus on women’s development and presented proposals for specialized training and vocational education in the mountaineering sector. The prime minister directed relevant authorities to develop a comprehensive plan to implement these suggestions.