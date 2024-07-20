DC Dera lauds WSSC for ensuring cleanliness during Muharram

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Water and Sanitation Service Company DIKhan (WSSC) and Deputy Commissioner DIKhan Mansoor Arshad appreciate the staff and sanitation workers of the company for successful Muharram cleanliness operations and providing the best services to the mourners during Muharram.

He appreciated his team for ensuring cleanliness, lighting and providing other public services during the ten days of Muharram. The company utilizes all resources to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements for the citizens of DIKhan during the Muharram, he added .

“The WSSC is committed to providing basic facilities to the community, particularly during significant religious events like Muharram. Our team worked tirelessly to ensure that all necessary arrangements were in place, and we are proud of our efforts, the officer said.

Talking to APP, The official of the WSSC Choudhary Atta Ullah said a comprehensive cleanliness plan was chalked out for Muharram processions to keep the processions routes neat and clean for the mourners. He said that the holidays of all operations team and sanitation staff were suspended during the Muharam.

He, further, said that around 300 sanitation and water supply staff, including officers, participated in special operations during Muharram.The official said that the WSSC has carried out cleanliness of major drains of the city and also done necessary repair work on drain.

He said that the operations team inspected the routes of mourning processions before and throughout Muharram ul Haram and remained in the field to ensure activities were carried out as planned.