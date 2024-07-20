Punjab govt introducing cutting-edge tech to transform learning trends

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Saturday said that in a bid to revolutionize the education sector, the Punjab government has been announced its commitment to introduce the latest technology in schools to cover subjects ranging from basic literacy and numeracy to advanced IT skills.

Talking to a private news channel, Hayat emphasized that this initiative is a crucial step towards preparing Punjab’s youth for the challenges of the 21st century, adding, we are committed to providing our students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world.

The government plans to roll out the initiative in phases, starting with select schools in major cities and eventually expanding to all districts across Punjab, he added.

Education experts and stakeholders have welcomed the move, hailing it as a significant step forward for education in the province, he added.

This bold initiative is expected to benefit over million students across Punjab’s remote areas, bridging the educational divide and unlocking new opportunities for social mobility, he mentioned. By investing in education, the government is empowering the next generation to drive progress, innovation, and prosperity in the province, he said. Replying a question, Minister Hayat emphasized that this is just the beginning of a comprehensive education reform agenda, aimed at making Punjab a leader in education excellence.