Islamabad to introduce digital billboard advertising policy by Monday

Islamabad is set to revolutionize its advertising landscape with the introduction of a new digital billboard policy, finalized by CDA chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, to be implemented by Monday. The policy aims to replace traditional advertising methods with modern digital displays, transforming the city’s streets into a vibrant showcase of color and motion, reminiscent of New York’s iconic Times Square, a CDA official told APP. Under this innovative policy, digital billboards will be installed at strategic locations across the city, including streets, avenues, malls, bus stops, public transport, and pedestrian bridges. The use of Eco-friendly materials in digital advertising will ensure a sustainable approach to this modernization effort. The revenue generated from digital advertising will be utilized for the up-gradation, maintenance, and beautification of Islamabad, creating a self-sustaining cycle of growth and development. Chairman CDA was briefed on the policy, which promises to enhance the city’s visual appeal and provide a new platform for businesses to reach their target audiences.