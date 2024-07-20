PPP backs PML-N in reserved seats showdown

While the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has agreed to stand by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) over issues related to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the legal team of the Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led party expressed reservations over repercussions of these decisions in coming days.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held consultations at the President’s House on Friday with allied parties including the PPP over issues including the Supreme Court’s 8-5 verdict on reserved seats, sources said, adding that the ruling party seeks to take the allies into confidence over its plan to ban the PTI that invited criticism from numerous political figures.

The PPP lent its complete support to the PML-N’s review petition in the apex court over the order of the reserved seats, the sources in the PPP said. “However, the party held back from the issue of banning the PTI.”

The two key political allies have agreed to discuss the issue of imposing the ban on the PTI on the party level first and then produce the matter before parliament later on, the sources added.

Afterwards, the issue will be presented before the federal cabinet, they said.

The PML-N’s legal team took the PPP leaders into confidence over its decisions regarding the Imran Khan-founded party in a meeting that lasted for one-and-a-half hours.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan briefed the meeting about the legalities of the government’s plan to ban the PTI, the insiders further said.

However, they said, members of the PPP’s legal team voiced their concerns regarding the future impacts of these decisions.

But, the two parties agreed to make all decisions about the PTI with unanimity, the sources said, adding that the coalition partners also agreed to continue negotiations in the future as well.

The development comes a week after the top court ruled that the PTI was eligible for the allocation of reserved seats for women and minorities.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah of the SC’s full bench announced the 8-5 majority verdict, nullifying the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) order wherein it had upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision denying the reserved seats to the SIC.

Following the verdict, the PML-N on Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict. It nominated 11 respondents in the plea including the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and its chairman Hamid Raza, praying the court to suspend its ruling dated July 12, 2024, on the reserved seats.