Punjab Chief Minister assails SC reserved seats case ruling

Launching a salvo against the Supreme Court verdict allowing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to claim reserved seats in the parliament, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday said the apex court judges should let the country progress. “I would like to ask the SC judges to let the country function,” Maryam said addressing an event in Lahore. She alleged the apex court judges of rewriting the constitution to bring one person back to the mainstream politics. “Who are those (people) who do not like the country making progress and re-write the Constitution,” she said. The Punjab chief minister said the top court gave the PTI relief that the party did not even seek. The SC judges gave them 15 days to submit their affidavits claiming their affiliation with the PTI, despite the fact that they had already submitted documents affirming allegiance with another party, she said. “We will not let this be a cake walk for you. This government will complete its five years’ tenure. If anyone tries to create political instability, they will be dealt with iron hands,” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader warned. “It was said that verdicts were announced according to their conscience,” Maryam noted, adding that decisions should be according to the constitution, not according to a person’s conscience. She said the one they were trying to bring back was the nation’s criminal. “No one knew from where he was launched and from where he was sourcing funds,” she maintained. The PML-N leader said a group of few people gave such orders which halted the process of development. She also said that the law and Constitution did not allow floor crossing, while the “SC judge’s ruling said, you can commit floor crossing”.