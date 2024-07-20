TTP leader Wali Mehsud’s leaked call reveals sinister plans for Pakistan

A leaked call has exposed Noor WaliMehsud, the leader of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), giving shocking instructions for terrorist activities in Pakistan.

The call features TTP leader Noor WaliMehsud, Ahmed Hussain (aka Ghat Haji), and local commander SaqibGandapur discussing their sinister strategies. Mehsud can be heard directing his fellow terrorists on how to disrupt the peace in Pakistan without revealing TTP’s involvement. In the call, Mehsud outlines two methods: targeting government schools or hospitals with explosions and then claiming the attacks in retaliation for the demolition of their homes by security forces.

He suggests anotherr approach where they do not claim responsibility but destroy police and military personnel’s homes. Mehsud advises his associates to choose whichever method yields the most impact while ensuring that TTP’s involvement is not traced back to him.

The conversation also includes instructions from Ahmed Hussain to SaqibGandapur to target homes of high-ranking police, military, and FC officers and to either close or blow up schools, but keep these plans strictly confidential. The TTP has a history of targeting schools and public welfare centres, openly claiming responsibility for their terrorist activities. They have been involved in numerous plans to spread unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with recent disturbances in Bannu linked to the group.