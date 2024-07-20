Top Al-Qaeda terrorist linked to OBL arrested in Gujrat

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab has arrested a close associate of former Al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden in a major operation, a CTD spokesperson announced on Friday.

The spokesperson stated that the terrorist, Amin ul-Haq, was apprehended following an intelligence-based operation (IBO). Haq is a prominent Al-Qaeda terrorist, and his name is included on the United Nations’ global terrorist list.

According to the spokesperson, legal proceedings against the arrested militant have been initiated, and an investigation is underway.

CTD officials affirmed their commitment to a safe Punjab, emphasising their determination to uproot the scourge of terrorism. The department remains steadfast in its mission to eliminate terrorism from its roots.

On May 12, the CTD killed a suspected sharpshooter and alleged member of the banned militant group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Faizan Butt, who was involved in three attacks on police officers in Lahore within a week in an encounter in Karol Ghatti.

Faizan had shot dead a sub-inspector and a constable after following them when they were going home. He had also shot and injured a police constable.

The suspect had a knack for spotting unarmed police officers in uniform. He would occasionally venture out, roam the city, find a target, pursue them, and shoot when the moment was right.