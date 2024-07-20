Banning political parties an internal issue of Pakistan: FO

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Friday emphasised that countries should refrain from commenting on Pakistan’s domestic matters, asserting that Islamabad can handle its internal issues independently.

“Banning political parties is an internal issue of Pakistan,” said Mumtaz during a media briefing. Addressing the recent attack on Bannu Cantt by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Mumtaz revealed that Pakistan has expressed its serious concerns to the Afghan interim government.

The FO spokesperson expressed alarm over the use of Afghan territory for terrorism against Pakistan and urged the Afghan government to take immediate and effective action against the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group. She said that Pakistan has shared intelligence with Afghanistan regarding terrorist groups and has maintained continuous communication with Afghan authorities.

Concerning immigration, Mumtaz clarified that Pakistan’s immigration laws are strict, with daily deportations of illegal Afghan residents. “Currently, 44,000 Afghan citizens are awaiting relocation,” she added.

While the spokesperson was not aware of Malala Yousafzai’s recent statements on this issue, she expressed hope that Yousafzai would advocate for the expedited relocation of these refugees. The FO condemned the attack on a Shia mosque in Muscat on Muharram 9, describing it as a barbaric act of terrorism. Pakistan expressed solidarity with the victims and highlighted the importance of collective action against terrorism.

Additionally, Pakistan condemned the Israeli attacks on Palestinian refugee camps, particularly the assault on Khan Younis camp, which resulted in the deaths of 19 Palestinians, calling it a violation of United Nations regulations.

Islamabad also condemned the arrests of participants in the Muharram processions in Srinagar and called for the immediate release of the detained mourners, reaffirming its political and moral support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).