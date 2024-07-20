Maneka challenges Imran, Bushra’s acquittal in Iddat case

Khawar Farid Maneka on Friday challenged the acquittal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Iddat case.

The ex-husband of Bushra Bibi filed an appeal against in IHC on Friday. In his appeal, Khawar Farid Maneka has requested the court to annul the acquittal decision.

Khawar Farid Maneka named the federal government, Imran Khan, and Bushra Bibi as respondents in his appeal. On July 13, the District and Sessions Court in Islamabad overturned the conviction of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Iddat case.

Additional district and sessions court Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka pronounced the reserved verdict and declared the trial court verdict null and void. Judge Afzal Majoka ordered the release of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi if they are not wanted in any other case and also dismissed the medical board’s plea. The former prime minister married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore. The ceremony was attended by only close relatives, including the bride’s mother, and friends. PTI founder’s sisters, however, were not in attendance.