KP Assembly passes resolution for Imran’s release

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Assembly passed resolutions against a possible ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and in support of Imran Khan’s release from jail.

The assembly session, chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, saw Law Minister Aftab Alam presenting a resolution regarding the release of PTI founder Imran Khan. The resolution cited a report from the United Nations General Assembly’s Human Rights Committee, stating that the cases against Imran Khan and his associates violate laws. The K-P Assembly urged that Imran Khan be released in light of the UN report.

Subsequently, the resolution was passed. Later, Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam presented another resolution concerning the potential ban on PTI. The resolution highlighted that the recent Supreme Court decision acknowledged PTI as the largest party in the country and called for PTI to be allocated specific seats accordingly. The resolution further stated that despite the Supreme Court’s ruling, the federal cabinet is formulating a narrative to ban PTI.

It argued that such a ban would violate Article 17 of the Constitution, which guarantees the freedom to form political parties. The PTI, standing with the Constitution, pledged to challenge any such ban both judicially and publicly. The K-P Assembly passed the resolution against the PTI ban following these discussions.