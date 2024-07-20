Four killed in blast near hospital in South Waziristan

At least four people were killed in a bomb explosion near a hospital in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan on Friday. Sources reported that the blast occurred near City Hospital on Karikot Road in Wana, the main town of South Waziristan. Initial information from hospital authorities confirmed the death of four people in the explosion. The explosive device was reportedly planted on a motorcycle and targeted the vehicle of Taliban commander Ainullah, who escaped unhurt, according to sources. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Faisal Karim Kundi condemned the motorcycle bomb attack, expressing his sorrow over the loss of lives. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. In a statement, Governor Kundi said, “Those who target innocent people are the enemies of humanity.” On Wednesday, an explosion-triggered collapse of a large part of Jamshoro police station left five policemen and a suspect in the lockup injured. The police officers believe that the simmering temperature caused a blast in hand grenades placed in the station’s maal khana [depository] that caved in. However, an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the actual cause of the explosion.