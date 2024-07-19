US Embassy’s AWE program trains 100 women entrepreneurs

The US Embassy in Islamabad on Friday held a graduation celebration for 100 women in the fifth cohort of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE). Since 2020, the AWE has mentored over 330 Pakistani women to establish and scale up their businesses. Ambassador Donald Blome delivered inspiring remarks at the ceremony, congratulating the graduates and highlighting the importance of entrepreneurship in fostering economic growth and stability, says the press release.

“The United States is strongly committed to advancing Pakistan’s inclusive economic transformation – and women play a vital and growing role in that process,” said Ambassador Blome. “AWE remains a relevant and important tool in promoting women’s economic empowerment.” Ambassador Blome also highlighted the broader societal benefits of supporting women entrepreneurs, stating, “The United States firmly believes that expanding opportunities for women entrepreneurs leads to more stable societies. When women entrepreneurs succeed, they’re more likely to invest back into their families and communities—into education, nutrition, well-being, and children’s health.”