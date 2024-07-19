Sialkot Chamber delegation explores opportunities in Japan

A 10-member delegation from the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has been visiting Tokyo, Japan, from July 17 to 22, aiming to strengthen trade ties and foster mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Japan.

The Embassy of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SMRJ, and JETRO, organized a networking event.

Ambassador Raza Bashir Tarar welcomed the participants and encouraged them to explore Sialkot and Pakistan as potential trade partners. The Vice President of SCCI also addressed the attendees, highlighting Sialkot as the industrial hub of Pakistan.

During this event, Japanese businesses had the opportunity to interact with the delegates and view their products through various displays.