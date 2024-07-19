Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,000 in Pakistan

After hitting a record high in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan registered losses on Friday in line with the decrease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola hit Rs251,000 after a massive single-day fall of Rs3,000 The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs215,192 after it registered a decrease of Rs2,572, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). On Thursday, gold price per tola increased by Rs4,600 in Pakistan to clock in at all-time high of Rs254,000 per tola in the local market. The international rate of gold decreased on Frdiay. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,415 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $55 during the day. Meanwhile, silver rates also reduced by Rs50 clocking in at Rs2,850 per tola.