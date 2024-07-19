Rupee sheds 5 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Friday depreciated by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.12 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.17. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.25 and Rs 280.75 respectively. The price of Euro came down by Rs 2.12 to close at Rs 302.82 against the last day’s closing of Rs 304.94, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen declined by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.76, whereas a decrease of Rs1.88 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs359.68 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs361.56. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs75.72 and Rs74.15 respectively.