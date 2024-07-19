Intimate scene from ‘Jaan Nisar’ sparks public fury

An episode of drama serial Jaan Nisar has been doing rounds on social media for its daring scene with Nosherwan Ghaznavi and Dua too close to each other, which viewers deem as an obscene posture.

Many argue that the drama makers have incorporated extremely bold and vulgar scenes in Jaan Nisar, leading to criticism from viewers.

Some viewers are specifically criticising Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari for their involvement in the drama. They believe that such dramas contribute to spreading obscenity in society.

A user said: “It was a very badly executed and vulgar scene.” One asked: “Why are you making such bold dramas? Do you call yourself Muslim?”

Another asked: “What next? Kissing? I am pretty sure if they could, they would have done that as well.” One commented: “It’s disgusting how dramas are being made in Pakistan now. No story. No message. Just utter rubbish.

“Can’t even think what they are teaching kids nowadays.” Fans have expressed disappointment, particularly towards Hiba Bukhari, claiming that she has started filming bold scenes after her marriage.

One said: “She is a married woman. At least she should have some shame.”

The dialogue has also drawn backlash, with viewers accusing it of being cheap. Additionally, some fans find Danish Taimoor’s expressions in romantic scenes inappropriate rather than romantic.

Many fans claimed that such dramas are not suitable for family viewing. They are urging the drama makers to be more considerate when including such scenes.

They emphasised that watching television together as a family is still a prevalent practice in many households.

One user said: “We cannot watch Pakistani dramas with family now.”

Another wrote: “No decent family will watch Pakistani dramas now. Netizens named and shamed the channel and appealed to authorities to take action against bold dramas.

One questioned, “What is PEMRA doing? They are hypocrites. Showing extramarital relationships and women as objects and brainless toys. Sick.”