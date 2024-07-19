Fans disappointed over Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed being siblings in ‘Barzakh’

Fans of Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, known for their unforgettable chemistry in the hit drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai, are in for a surprise.

In their new web series Barzakh, the popular duo will be portraying siblings. Set to premiere on July 19 on Zindagi’s YouTube channel and ZEE5, Barzakh is written and directed by Asim Abbasi, the talent behind acclaimed projects like Churails and the Oscar-nominated film Cake.

The series’ teasers, posters and trailers have already garnered significant attention online. During an interview promoting the series, Khan and Saeed revealed their new roles, which has left fans with mixed feelings.

In a candid chat with Amna Isani, the actress noted that portraying Khan as a sibling might stir more controversy, suggesting that fans had expected the pair to be cast in romantic roles.

Fawad Khan addressed the fan reactions, urging them to see the series for its artistic value rather than focusing solely on their previous on-screen partnership. He assured fans that their desire for a romantic reunion between their characters Kashf and Zaroon might be fulfilled in future projects.

The announcement has sparked a range of responses on social media, with fans expressing their disappointment over the shift from a romantic to a sibling dynamic.

One user lamented, “They’ve dashed our hopes; Sanam and Fawad are siblings in Barzakh.” Another commented, “We were hoping for a reunion of Kashf and Zaroon, but now they are shown as siblings.”

Despite the initial shock, Barzakh promises to offer a fresh and intriguing storyline, keeping audiences engaged with its unique narrative.