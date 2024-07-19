Alhamra’s Summer Camp to provide platform for budding artists

Alhamra’s Summer Camp is currently in progress, providing a platform for the next generation of artists to immerse themselves in learning and refining their craft. Within the nurturing environment of Alhamra, these young minds are being enriched with the profound concepts of fine arts. The camp catalyses shaping the future architects of Pakistan, as Alhamra’s experienced instructors impart their knowledge with unwavering sincerity and commitment. Executive Director of Alhamra, Sarah Rashid, expressed her enthusiasm: “Our youth possess immense potential for artistic growth. The current Summer Camp has attracted over 80 participants and is a testament to their genuine passion for various art forms. Our goal is to instil in them the belief that genuine curiosity, hard work, dedication and perseverance are the fundamental pillars for a prosperous future.” The Summer Camp is currently underway and will continue until August 10. Upon its completion, a grand ceremony will be held to recognize the participants’ achievements and award them certificates that will significantly contribute to their practical lives.