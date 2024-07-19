Ellie Kildunne says Great Britain can do `something special´ at Paris Olympics

England full-back Ellie Kildunne feels “something special” could unfold for Great Britain women’s rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics. The Harlequins player, voted player of the tournament when England’s 15s sealed a third straight Six Nations Grand Slam earlier this year, is included in Team GB’s 12-strong squad.

Ciaran Beattie’s side face Ireland on July 28 in their opening pool match at the Stade de France and Kildunne’s sights are fixed on a medal. The 24-year-old told the PA news agency: “As long as we put ourselves in the best place possible, do what we know we can do and do our jobs really well, something special is going to happen.

“And I’m looking forward to that moment because I can feel it. The screws are tightening. “Going to Paris is special anyway, but we’d be stupid not to strive for gold. We’re professional athletes, of course we’ll strive for gold. “But as long as we put our best performance out there, and leave nothing out there, I’ll be proud of every single person on the pitch. “Obviously I’d like to come and have an interview after with a gold medal in my teeth, but that’s what we’re striving for, our absolute best.”