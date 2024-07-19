US Ambassador calls on Minister for Privatisation

The Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan, Donald Blome Friday called on Minister of Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan.

Both the sides discussed matters relating to mutual interest, especially promoting trade and business between both the countries, said a press release.

The meeting held detailed discussions on various issues including further strengthening Pakistan-US relations, especially, investment opportunities in Pakistan also came under discussion in which business community from United States of America also interested.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan expressed his determination to promote Pakistan-US business relations and said that there are many opportunities in the challenges faced by the Pakistani economy for which various measures are being already taken.

He said that the business community from America is welcome to invest in Pakistan and they will be provided with all possible facilities in this regard.

Abdul Aleem Khan mentioned that thousands of Pakistanis residing in United States accumulate lot of foreign exchange for Pakistan which is very important for the national exchequer.

He further said that major improvements will be made in highways and motorways to bring the transportation facilities at par with developed countries.

Ambassador Blome discussed various matters of mutual interest and expressed the interest of American business groups in investing in Pakistan and various possibilities were discussed in this regard.

The meeting expressed hope that the friendly relations between Pakistan and USA will be further promoted in the days to come.