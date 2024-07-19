Heavy rains, stormy winds bring relief to Sindh

Several cities in Sindh, including Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, and Kotri, experienced heavy rains accompanied by stormy winds, bringing much-needed relief from the oppressive heatwave. The weather turned pleasant as cold winds swept through the region.

In Karachi, the weather remained hot today. However, the restoration of sea breezes provided some respite, lowering temperatures slightly.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz reported that the low-pressure area in the sea has weakened, and sea breezes are expected to be fully restored by tomorrow. Light rain is anticipated in the city’s suburbs today, with potential drizzle or light rain tomorrow.

In Hyderabad, the intense thunder of clouds was followed by heavy rain and strong winds. The downpour led to the shutdown of several HESCO feeders due to the powerful gusts. Nearby areas such as Tando Allahyar and Kotri also saw heavy rains and dust storms, breaking the heat and humidity and resulting in a more comfortable climate.

The Jamshoro area faced heavy rains with stormy winds, while Sehwan and Kandiaro enjoyed rain with cool winds, drastically improving the weather conditions. The cool breeze brought a significant drop in temperature, making the weather more pleasant for residents.

In Tando Allahyar, the heavy downpour following a mud storm significantly improved the weather, although it caused a temporary suspension of electricity supply. Similar conditions were observed in Hala and its surroundings, where rain and a subsequent power outage were reported.

Thari Mirwah, Jhudo, Naukot, and Tando Jan Muhammad also experienced rainfall, making the weather more enjoyable. In Kandiaro, a wind and dust storm broke the intense heat and humidity, bringing in cold winds and a refreshing change.