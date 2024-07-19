LHC CJ orders transfer of pending cases to expedite justice provision

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Ms Aalia Neelum has taken notice of pending cases in the accountability courts of Lahore and issued orders to transfer those cases to other courts to ensure speedy justice.

According to details, out of 10 accountability courts in Lahore, only three have judges, while remaining seven are without judges. As a result, cases have been pending in those courts for long.

The chief justice ordered for transfer of 65 pending cases from the non-functional courts to the functional ones. The cases pending in Court No. 2 will be transferred to Court No. 5, those in Court No. 3 will be transferred to Court No. 10, and the cases in Court No. 6 will be transferred to Court No. 9. However, the accountability courts No. 1, 4, 7, and 8 of Lahore have zero pendency.

The LHC chief justice ordered that cases should not be delayed in any court and vowed to take all necessary steps to ensure expeditious disposal of cases. The cases have been transferred from the non-functional courts for time being, and would be returned to the original courts once judges were appointed to those courts.